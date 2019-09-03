The 2019 Mount Hebo American Field Service (AFS) Reunion is set for Sept. 20-23. This is for the servicemen and their families who served between 1956 and 1979.
The site was 196 acres of land acquired by the Air Force for use as the Mount Hebo aircraft warning and control radar station. The Air Force equipment and facilities at Mount Hebo have been removed at the site returned to its natural state, except for an access road. A bronze plaque reads: “In Memory of Those Who Served at Mount Hebo AFS, Oregon. 689th Radar Sq., Oct. 1956 – June 1979. Det. 2 14th MWS July 1967 – Sep. 1979.”
The Siuslaw National Forest (US Forest Service) provided an interpretive sign that was dedicated on Aug. 8, 2014 atop Mount Hebo. The sign overlooks the meadow where the radar equipment at Mount Hebo AFS was formerly installed. This sign includes a description of this radar station and the community, photos of equipment and personnel, and a timeline of significant events from 1953 to 2000.
On Friday evening, Sep. 20, the Commander’s Call at Rendezvous will be a 6 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 21, there will be a Tea for Wives and Dependents at St. Alban’s Church at 1 p.m. and a banquet at Tillamook Elks at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Sept.22, there will be a picnic at Elks Park from noon until 5 p.m. On Monday morning, Sept. 23, there will be a breakfast at the Fern Cafe from 8-10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.