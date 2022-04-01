top story
Motor vehicle crash on Kilchis Forest Rd
- Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
-
- Updated
- 0
On March 31, 2022, at about 9:17 pm, Tillamook County Deputies, Tillamook Fire Department and were dispatched to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash on Kilchis Forest Rd, approximately milepost 3. “Two passengers were transported to Tillamook Hospital via ambulance, the driver was transported via life flight to Portland, and the fourth passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said TCSO Deputy Ethan Ault.
Portland Police determined from a blood draw at hospital that the driver’s Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was higher than the legal limit. Witnesses report the driver was driving too fast for the conditions. Oregon State Police responded and reconstructed the crash scene.
Tillamook 911 dispatched Police, Tillamook Fire Department, and Tillamook Ambulance to the scene and Bay City Fire Department assisted with covering Tillamook Fire District. This is an ongoing investigation.
