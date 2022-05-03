Prestige Care Five Rivers senior living would like to invite community members to join them in celebrating Mother’s Day. Management and staff are honoring mothers everywhere with an afternoon tea service, as well as a Sunday brunch, complete with proper mimosas.
On Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m. they welcome you into their community for Mother’s Day afternoon tea. Light fare will accompany the tea service, sit back and enjoy their senior community and see what it is they offer the community firsthand.
On Sunday, May 8, at 11:30 a.m. they will be serving a special Mother’s Day Brunch menu to entice your palette. Their special menu features: * Waldorf Chicken Salad * Cobb Salad * Belgian Waffles and Strawberries * Eggs of choice with bacon or sausage * Mimosa service.
These events are free of charge, all they ask is to come ready to enjoy a nice relaxing time with at Prestige Care Five Rivers Senior Living.
