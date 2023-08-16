The Tillamook Revitalization Association hosted its annual Moonlight Madness event on Friday, August 4, bringing vendors, food and entertainment to downtown Tillamook from 4 to 10 p.m.
Downtown stores also stayed open late for the event, which aims to promote business in downtown Tillamook and offer a fun time for local families.
The festivities shut down second street between Ivy and Main Avenues, with a stage set up in front of the Masonic Building and took over the second street pedestrian plaza. There were multiple jump houses for the kids, as well as face painting, games and a karaoke contest preceding a bubble dance party hosted by DJ Scott Casey.
East on West, the Netarts restaurant specializing in smash burgers, provided food to hungry attendees, as did Sugar + Air Cotton Candy.
After dark, fire spinners performed at the event, and Kitty’s hosted live music from Joel Baker and the Wondertones while The Rendezvous Bar and Grill hosted Karaoke for the adults.
Around 20 vendors set up shop as well, offering clothes, tarot cards, crystals and a variety of other goods for purchase. Local businesses also kept their doors open past normal hours, including Salty Raven, which hosted a warehouse sidewalk sale, Lucky Bear Soap Company, Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce and Re:Current. The Headlight Herald offered discounted subscriptions.
Moonlight Madness aims to provide families an opportunity to enjoy a night out in downtown Tillamook, while giving local businesses a chance to promote themselves to a large crowd, outside of normal business hours.
