The Tillamook Revitalization Association hosted its annual Moonlight Madness event on Friday, August 4, bringing vendors, food and entertainment to downtown Tillamook from 4 to 10 p.m.

Downtown stores also stayed open late for the event, which aims to promote business in downtown Tillamook and offer a fun time for local families.

Moonlight Madness 2023

Vendors took over the pedestrian plaza on Second Street in downtown Tillamook on August 4.
Moonlight Madness 2023 2

Second Street was shut down to offer bounce houses, karaoke and a bubble dance party for kids, with shopping for parents available at vendor’s tents and downtown businesses.
