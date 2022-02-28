The Tillamook High School girls wrestling team made history winning 4th place at the OSAA tournament on Thursday February 24th, 2022 at Culver High School in Culver, Oregon.
Competing against 86 teams from 6A-1A, Tillamook's 3 member team has reason to smile.
Coaches Laura Whitlatch and Adam Barichio accompanied the team.
Tillamook boys wrestling team won 3rd at OSAA 4A State Wrestling Tournament Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Cascade High School in Turner, Oregon.
20 teams competed on Saturday: LaGrande-275.5 points, Sweet Home-250.5, TILLAMOOK-187, Philomath-118, Baker/Powder Valley-100, Stayton-96, Mazama-81.5, Banks-81, Cascade-77, and Estacada-64.
Tillamook has 10 State placers :
3rd place winners: Bryce Haltiner at 106 lbs., Brad Reiger at 132, Parker McKibbin at 145, and Jackson Contreras at 220.
4th place winners: Josh Perdew at 113, and James Goddard at 138.
5th place winners: Jak Hopkes at 106, David Weathers at 120, and Gilbert Whitlatch at 160.
6th place winner is Johnathan Gingerich at 182.
Mooks boys wrestling wrapped up the 2022 wrestling season by losing only three dual meets, finishing 3rd at the Oregon Classics, winning 17 consecutive league titles, claiming 4 Regional titles in a row, and taking 3rd at State. Coaches and parents are so proud of their wrestlers.
Photos provided by Adam Barichio
Story written in collaboration with Bonnie Makinster
