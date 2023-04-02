Tillamook’s Future Farmers of America had a successful trip to the organization’s state convention in Redmond, with an officer elected and three students placing in speech contests.
Ryan Mizee was elected the Oregon State Future Farmers of America Secretary for the upcoming year and won the dairy production placement proficiency competition.
“This is truly a culmination of years of hard work, setbacks and perseverance,” said FFA faculty co-advisor Hayden Bush of Mizee’s accomplishment. Bush leads the program along with his wife, Brooklyn. They are both agricultural teachers at Tillamook High.
Mizee, who is a senior, will be taking a gap year after graduating to visit all of Oregon’s 114 FFA chapters, serving as a guest teacher. He is only the third Tillamook student elected to state office in the FFA, following Dave Luethold in the 1960s and Rick Whitehead in the 1990s.
The Tillamook delegation also had a strong showing in speaking competitions at the convention, with all three of its speakers placing in the top four in their respective competitions.
Bridget Allen placed first in the creed speaking competition, earning the right to compete at the national convention in October in Indianapolis.
Peyton Rawe placed third in the prepared public speaking competition and Abby Blackburn placed fourth in the sophomore public speaking competition.
Vivian Seaholm was the sheep production proficiency district winner and 10 students received state degrees.
“We have said it time and time again, but we couldn’t be more proud of the students and community that we get to work with,” said Bush.
