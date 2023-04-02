Ryan Mizee

Ryan Mizee (center) after being elected FFA secretary and winning the dairy production placement proficiency competition.

 Photo Courtesy Tillamook School District

Tillamook’s Future Farmers of America had a successful trip to the organization’s state convention in Redmond, with an officer elected and three students placing in speech contests.

Ryan Mizee was elected the Oregon State Future Farmers of America Secretary for the upcoming year and won the dairy production placement proficiency competition.

Bridget Allen

Bridget Allen (second from left) after winning the creed speaking competition at the FFA state convention.
Peyton Rawe

Peyton Rawe (second from left) after finishing third in the prepared advanced public speaking competition at the FFA convention.
Abby Blackburn

Abby Blackburn (second from right) after coming fourth in the sophomore public speaking competition at the FFA state convention.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter tradition?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter tradition?

You voted: