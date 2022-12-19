Hoskins v Newport

Tanner Hoskins attacking Newport's defense.

 Staff Photo

Tillamook’s boys’ basketball team got its first win of the season on December 16, beating the Newport Cubs 66-61 in an exciting come from behind victory at home.

Tanner Hoskins led the Cheesemakers with 19 points, while new starter and freshman Griffyn Boomer, chipped in 17 on a strong shooting night for the team.

