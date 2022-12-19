Tillamook’s boys’ basketball team got its first win of the season on December 16, beating the Newport Cubs 66-61 in an exciting come from behind victory at home.
Tanner Hoskins led the Cheesemakers with 19 points, while new starter and freshman Griffyn Boomer, chipped in 17 on a strong shooting night for the team.
The Mooks jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, with Boomer contributing five early points.
Newport answered back quickly from outside the arc to tie the game at eight before taking a 16-11 lead moments later.
The Mooks responded with a scoring flurry of their own from Hoskins and Zeyon Hurliman, who added 10 on the night, to even the game at 16 with a minute left in the quarter.
But two threes in quick succession from the Cubs put them ahead 22-16 at the buzzer.
Newport’s shooting was streaky throughout the night, and the Mooks weathered the spasmatic scoring barrages with consistent offensive output of their own.
After extending their lead at the end of the first quarter, the Cubs allowed the Mooks to cut into it as they fell cold to start the second.
Tillamook was aggressive on the offensive end of the floor, attacking the basket and drawing fouls and had entered the bonus shortly into the second quarter.
The Mooks went 61% from the line as a team on the night, but Hoskins was 11 for 12 and repeatedly made the Cubs pay for reaching in.
Tillamook had cut the lead to two shortly after the midpoint of the second quarter before another flurry of three threes gave Newport a 38-29 lead at the break.
But that was the last barrage from deep by the Cubs on the night, as the second half saw them fail to replicate the three-point output of the first.
In the early third quarter, the teams played to a draw with Newport holding a 45-35 lead midway through.
But then, Judah Werner led an offensive explosion for the Mooks with a three-point shot and layup sandwiching a Hoskins layup to cut the lead to 45-42.
Werner had 13 points in the game, with six coming during the third quarter as he led the Mooks’ comeback.
Sensing a shift in momentum following the seven-point swing, Tillamook locked down further defensively and by the time Boomer hit a midrange jumper as the quarter ended, the Mooks had a 49-48 lead.
The Cheesemakers kept the pressure on in the fourth, building the lead to five in the first minute and never looking back.
Newport’s outside shooting woes continued and steady shooting from the stripe by Hoskins late iced the game for the Mooks.
The 65-61 victory was the Cheesemakers’ first on the season, improving their record to 1-3.
They will look to continue their success next week in Roby’s Tournament in Tillamook.
The Cheesemakers face off against Oregon Episcopal on Tuesday before a rematch against Banks, who beat Tillamook in their first game of the season, on Wednesday.
