The No. 19 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers (5-7 Cowapa League, 9-13 overall) qualified for an OSAA OnPoint Community Credit Union postseason contest for a second consecutive year and they faced the Junction City High Tigers (7-5 Sky Em League, 13-11 overall) in a May 19 Class 4A Play-In round game.
The Mooks had hoped to get a win and reach the 22-team state playoffs for the second straight year. However, it was the Tigers who moved onto the next round following an 11-8 win at Junction City High School. The loss ended the Mooks season one game short of their goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.