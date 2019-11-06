The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook will be presenting, "Now Thank We All Our God", a musical program performed by live, local musicians. Co-Directors are Irene Sayler and Jeanna Stephens.
The November program will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Tillamook Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2610 1st St., Tillamook. This program is open to the public, there is no admission charge and refreshments will be served following the program.
For more information, call 503-842-6865.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.