The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook, "Celebrating 100 Years of Music in Tillamook County" will be posting it's December video on Monday, Dec. 14. The program chairman is Adam Schwend.
The Monday Musical Club invites you to watch, subscribe and share the video with others. Thank you for supporting the arts in Tillamook County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.