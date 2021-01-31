The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook, celebrating 100 years of Music in Tillamook County this year, will be posting its February program "For The Love of Music" at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. The program director is Dr. Ben Douglas and will feature live, local musicians.
The program can be viewed at www.mondaymusicalclub.com. Past programs can also be viewed on this website. Thank you for supporting the arts in our county.
