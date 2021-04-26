Monday Musical Club

Submitted graphic. 

The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook has recorded and is making available it's April Intermediate Talent Program featuring the Tillamook County 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th grade musicians. Marianne Gienger is the chairman of this program and Caryn Backman is the videographer.

This fine program can now be seen at www.mondaymusicalclub.com.

