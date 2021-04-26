The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook has recorded and is making available it's April Intermediate Talent Program featuring the Tillamook County 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th grade musicians. Marianne Gienger is the chairman of this program and Caryn Backman is the videographer.
This fine program can now be seen at www.mondaymusicalclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.