The Board of Director was informed Thursday, March 12, that Tillamook School District was ending all events. Monday Musical Club’s Event Series is held at the Don Whitney Auditorium on the campus of Tillamook High School.
The District informed the Board of Directors that, per the decision regarding the suspension of events, the concert would not be allowed to take place in the auditorium. In keeping with Governor Brown’s request that gatherings of over 250 people not take place, the Board of Directors made the difficult decision to postpone the concert originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22. It will now take place at 4 p.m. March 14, 2021.
The Board of Directors and Glenn Miller Orchestra completely understand and respect the difficult public health decisions made by the school district and look forward to the rescheduled program next year.
Those who wish to have their money refunded rather than attend the concert next year are welcome to mail back their ticket to: Monday Musical Club - Attn: Cultural Events, PO Box 983, Tillamook, OR 97141 and a refund check will be mailed. Questions and concerns can be addressed to Adam Schwend, Cultural Events Director, at 503.457.8865 or apschwend@gmail.com
