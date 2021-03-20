The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook is celebrating its 100th year of music in Tillamook County this year. They have been posting monthly Community Programs at www.mondaymusicalclub.com.
The club’s March program features classical music and is performed by local Tillamook musicians, as do all the Community Programs.
Here is some information about the beginnings of Monday Musical Club of Tillamook. You may recognize some names of early Tillamook citizens:
The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook was formed Oct. 10, 1920 when Mrs. Edwin E. Koch, a music teacher, invited a group of ladies to her home for the purpose of studying the history of music. The group of 12 soon increased to 20 with a common musical interest and met every Monday afternoon for the next two years. The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook was formally organized in 1922 with 20 charter members.
Charter members were: Mrs. A. G Beals, Mrs. Fred Burton, Mrs. John Carroll, Mrs. John Cook, Mrs. C. J. Edwards, Mrs. Fred Esch, Miss Teresa Gaylord, Mrs. Henry Heisel, Mrs. J. C. Holden, Miss Marie Holden, Mrs. Edwin Koch. Mrs. David Kuratli, Mrs. R. A. Leonard, Mrs. Robert McGrath, Mrs. Robert Myers, Mrs. Walter Petteys, Mrs. Max Schultz, Mrs. F. D. Small, Mrs. Al W. Turnbull and Mrs. Garrett H. Ward.
Thank you to Linda Beyer for collecting this information. More history will be included in next month’s news item.
