The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook (MMCT) is having its annual membership drive.
Mission Statement: MMCT fosters creativity and connections for people of all ages in Tillamook County through the power of local musical experiences.
Vision Statement: MMCT envisions Tillamook County as a thriving, artistic-minded community where every person has equal access to live musical experiences.
If you'd like to join us in our mission and vision, visit the website at http://mondaymusicalclub.com and click on Membership. Just print out the application and send your dues. If you have questions, please contact president Caryn Backman at 503-842-6865.
