On Sunday, May 16th, the Monday Musical Club of Tillamook (MMCT) held it’s annual High School Junior – Senior Award Competition. This year, our three out-of-town adjudicators were: Doree Jarboe from Portland, vocal adjudicator; John Hammond from Warrenton, instrumental adjudicator and Tanya Stojanovic from Portland, piano adjudicator. Six students performed and received the following awards:
• Kara Rumage, Neah-Kah-Nie HS senior ~ The MMCT Instrumental and The Gold Cup Awards
• Chloe Gingerich, Tillamook HS senior ~ The Wayne Merrell Award
• Emily Nord-Rush, Tillamook HS senior ~ The Dorothy Schwend Award
• Hannah Barlow, Neah-Kah-Nie HS senior ~ The JoAnn Widmer Award
• Mei Shiori, Neah-Kah-Nie HS senior ~ The Harry Elliot Award
• Rose Franke, Tillamook HS junior ~ The Mary Toy Award
As a club, we’re attempting to share past history of the Monday Musical Club of Tillamook in honor of our 100 Year Celebration. Because the month of May is when The Gold Cup is awarded, following are the names of The Gold Cup winners from when it was first awarded to the present. The Gold Cup is awarded to the senior musician with the highest total score from the 3 adjudicators. These fine musicians represent a very long- standing musical heritage in Tillamook County.
1946 ~ Margaret Swett, Tillamook
1971 ~ Karen Johansson, Tillamook
1996 ~ Dawn Sea Kahrs, Neah-Kah-Nie
1947 ~ Leona Anderson, Tillamook
1972 ~ Karen Kraus, Neah-Kah-Nie
1997 ~ Andy Eckley, Tillamook
1948 ~ Eileen Shaw, Sacred Heart
1973 ~ Cynthia Christensen, Tillamook
1998 ~ Sam Lutz, Tillamook
1949 ~ Roger Pye, Tillamook
1974 ~ Calvin Pike, Neah-Kah-Nie
1999 ~ Adam Widmer, Tillamook
1950 ~ Suzanne Palmer, Sacred Heart
1975 ~ Joan Blaser, Sacred Heart
2000 ~ Andrea Hendrickson, Tillamook
1951 ~ Shirley Swett, Tillamook
1976 ~ Jennifer Bailey, Tillamook
2001 ~ Stacey Beyer, Tillamook
1953 ~ Sylvia Leverich, Nestucca
1977 ~ Mark Parker, Tillamook
2002 ~ Matthew Christensen, Tillamook
1954 ~ Stanley Rick, Tillamook
1978 ~ Kerri Filosi, Neah-Kah-Nie
2003 ~ Jeff Widmer, Tillamook
1955 ~ Marjory George, Tillamook
1979 ~ Jayne Sherbondy, Tillamook
2004 ~ Ana Dugan, Tillamook
1956 ~ Barbara Dixon, Tillamook
1980 ~ Susan Shinn, Tillamook
2005 ~ Anya Stelmakh, Tillamook
1957 ~ Donald Schultz, Tillamook
1981~ Robert Hathaway, Tillamook
2006 ~ Megan Deng, Tillamook
1957 ~ Mary Jo Schultz, Tillamook
1982 ~ Diana Olson, Tillamook
2007 ~ Danielle Pfeiffer, Tillamook
1958 ~ Naomi K. Dougherty, Nestucca
1983 ~ Todd Carlson, Tillamook
2008 ~ Nathan Casteel, Tillamook
1959 ~ Charlotte Pye, Tillamook
1984 ~ Kim Burnham, Tillamook
2009 ~ Melissa McMellon, Nestucca
1960 ~ Frank Proctor, Tillamook
1985 ~ Julie Riddle, Nestucca
2010 ~ Beau Pulliam, Tillamook
1961 ~ David Feiring, Tillamook
1986 ~ Craig Mattox, Tillamook
2011 ~ Lisa Forster, Tillamook
1962 ~ Colleen Kennemore, Tillamook
1987 ~ Jennifer Coleman, Tillamook
2013 ~ Matthew Travers, Tillamook
1963 ~ James Stacy, Tillamook
1988 ~ David Bess, Tillamook
2015 ~ Rebekah Whittles, Sandlake
1964 ~ Janet Rawe, Tillamook
1989 ~ Karen White, Nestucca
2016 ~ Justis O’Hagan, Tillamook
1965 ~ Joanne Foster, Tillamook
1990 ~ Gavin Spencer, Tillamook
2017 ~ Morgan Kirkpatrick, Nestucca
1966 ~ Tilda Chadwick, Tillamook
1991 ~ Rebekah Adams, Tillamook
2018 ~ Abby Doud, Tillamook
1967 ~ Kim Bailey, Tillamook
1992 ~ Jeremy Daggett, Home School
2019 ~ Karime Sandoval, Nestucca
1968 ~ Arnie Winkler, Tillamook
1993 ~ Tanya Douma, Neah-Kah-Nie
2021 ~ Kara Rumage, Neah-Kah-Nie
1969 ~ Lori Schmidt, Tillamook
1994 ~ Stephen Fulks, Tillamook
1970 ~ Christine Pye, Tillamook
1995 ~ Heather Phillips, Tillamook
Thank you for your community support through these past 100 years. Also, thank you to the now-dissolved Black Box Theatre Academy for the very generous donation to our Awards program. You can view our May 2021 High School Junior-Senior Award Competition program online at www.mondaymusicalclub.com.
