Monday Musical Club

Submitted graphic. 

On Sunday, May 16th, the Monday Musical Club of Tillamook (MMCT) held it’s annual High School Junior – Senior Award Competition. This year, our three out-of-town adjudicators were: Doree Jarboe from Portland, vocal adjudicator; John Hammond from Warrenton, instrumental adjudicator and Tanya Stojanovic from Portland, piano adjudicator. Six students performed and received the following awards:

• Kara Rumage, Neah-Kah-Nie HS senior ~ The MMCT Instrumental and The Gold Cup Awards

• Chloe Gingerich, Tillamook HS senior ~ The Wayne Merrell Award

• Emily Nord-Rush, Tillamook HS senior ~ The Dorothy Schwend Award

• Hannah Barlow, Neah-Kah-Nie HS senior ~ The JoAnn Widmer Award

• Mei Shiori, Neah-Kah-Nie HS senior ~ The Harry Elliot Award

• Rose Franke, Tillamook HS junior ~ The Mary Toy Award

As a club, we’re attempting to share past history of the Monday Musical Club of Tillamook in honor of our 100 Year Celebration. Because the month of May is when The Gold Cup is awarded, following are the names of The Gold Cup winners from when it was first awarded to the present. The Gold Cup is awarded to the senior musician with the highest total score from the 3 adjudicators. These fine musicians represent a very long- standing musical heritage in Tillamook County.

1946 ~ Margaret Swett, Tillamook

1971 ~ Karen Johansson, Tillamook

1996 ~ Dawn Sea Kahrs, Neah-Kah-Nie

1947 ~ Leona Anderson, Tillamook

1972 ~ Karen Kraus, Neah-Kah-Nie

1997 ~ Andy Eckley, Tillamook

1948 ~ Eileen Shaw, Sacred Heart

1973 ~ Cynthia Christensen, Tillamook

1998 ~ Sam Lutz, Tillamook

1949 ~ Roger Pye, Tillamook

1974 ~ Calvin Pike, Neah-Kah-Nie

1999 ~ Adam Widmer, Tillamook

1950 ~ Suzanne Palmer, Sacred Heart

1975 ~ Joan Blaser, Sacred Heart

2000 ~ Andrea Hendrickson, Tillamook

1951 ~ Shirley Swett, Tillamook

1976 ~ Jennifer Bailey, Tillamook

2001 ~ Stacey Beyer, Tillamook

1953 ~ Sylvia Leverich, Nestucca

1977 ~ Mark Parker, Tillamook

2002 ~ Matthew Christensen, Tillamook

1954 ~ Stanley Rick, Tillamook

1978 ~ Kerri Filosi, Neah-Kah-Nie

2003 ~ Jeff Widmer, Tillamook

1955 ~ Marjory George, Tillamook

1979 ~ Jayne Sherbondy, Tillamook

2004 ~ Ana Dugan, Tillamook

1956 ~ Barbara Dixon, Tillamook

1980 ~ Susan Shinn, Tillamook

2005 ~ Anya Stelmakh, Tillamook

1957 ~ Donald Schultz, Tillamook

1981~ Robert Hathaway, Tillamook

2006 ~ Megan Deng, Tillamook

1957 ~ Mary Jo Schultz, Tillamook

1982 ~ Diana Olson, Tillamook

2007 ~ Danielle Pfeiffer, Tillamook

1958 ~ Naomi K. Dougherty, Nestucca

1983 ~ Todd Carlson, Tillamook

2008 ~ Nathan Casteel, Tillamook

1959 ~ Charlotte Pye, Tillamook

1984 ~ Kim Burnham, Tillamook

2009 ~ Melissa McMellon, Nestucca

1960 ~ Frank Proctor, Tillamook

1985 ~ Julie Riddle, Nestucca

2010 ~ Beau Pulliam, Tillamook

1961 ~ David Feiring, Tillamook

1986 ~ Craig Mattox, Tillamook

2011 ~ Lisa Forster, Tillamook

1962 ~ Colleen Kennemore, Tillamook

1987 ~ Jennifer Coleman, Tillamook

2013 ~ Matthew Travers, Tillamook

1963 ~ James Stacy, Tillamook

1988 ~ David Bess, Tillamook

2015 ~ Rebekah Whittles, Sandlake

1964 ~ Janet Rawe, Tillamook

1989 ~ Karen White, Nestucca

2016 ~ Justis O’Hagan, Tillamook

1965 ~ Joanne Foster, Tillamook

1990 ~ Gavin Spencer, Tillamook

2017 ~ Morgan Kirkpatrick, Nestucca

1966 ~ Tilda Chadwick, Tillamook

1991 ~ Rebekah Adams, Tillamook

2018 ~ Abby Doud, Tillamook

1967 ~ Kim Bailey, Tillamook

1992 ~ Jeremy Daggett, Home School

2019 ~ Karime Sandoval, Nestucca

1968 ~ Arnie Winkler, Tillamook

1993 ~ Tanya Douma, Neah-Kah-Nie

2021 ~ Kara Rumage, Neah-Kah-Nie

1969 ~ Lori Schmidt, Tillamook

1994 ~ Stephen Fulks, Tillamook

 

1970 ~ Christine Pye, Tillamook

1995 ~ Heather Phillips, Tillamook

 

Thank you for your community support through these past 100 years. Also, thank you to the now-dissolved Black Box Theatre Academy for the very generous donation to our Awards program. You can view our May 2021 High School Junior-Senior Award Competition program online at www.mondaymusicalclub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Is it time for Gov. Brown to reopen the state and lift all restrictions, like California?

You voted:

Online Poll

Is it time for Gov. Brown to reopen the state and lift all restrictions, like California?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.