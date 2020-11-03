Monday Musical Club of Tillamook is celebrating 100 years this year. Since they are not presenting live programs at this time, they are presenting virtual programs every month. Their November program will be posted on the website Monday, Nov. 9, at www.mondaymusicalclub.com
The club’s October program is ready for viewing now. Join in supporting 100 years of music in Tillamook County by viewing the monthly programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.