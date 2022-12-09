The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook would like to invite the public to a program of sacred Christmas music on Monday, December 12, at 7 pm, at the Tillamook First Christian Church, 2203 4th St.
The program, titled "The Greatest Gift" will include vocal solos and ensembles as well as performances on piano, keyboard, flute, and handbells. There is no admission charge.
