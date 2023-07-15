Ali Stewart and Tama Karavias have been friends for years.
“We became friends over our love for the coast and combined love of interior design,” Stewart said. “We’d always go around each other’s houses and say how we loved this or that.”
Ali Stewart and Tama Karavias have been friends for years.
“We became friends over our love for the coast and combined love of interior design,” Stewart said. “We’d always go around each other’s houses and say how we loved this or that.”
Soon the two had a joint dream of opening a home furnishing store together.
On May 1, 2022, the two friends opened their shop BAYBAY at 35950 Hwy 101, Nehalem. The store features vintage and modern furniture, homewares, and plants.
“It’s colorful,” Karavias said. “We lean pretty heavily into pops of color and modern styles. It’s forever changing, as much as it feels really colorful and cohesive, we always love changing it around. So, even if they come every Saturday, it will be different.”
The shop’s aesthetically pleasing inventory has been curated from second-hand shops, estate sales, and finds from their trips across the country.
“It’s a great mix of mid-century and the modern,” Stewart. “We have a lot of classic furniture. We love the 60s all the way through the 90s. Everything is really fun and definitely has a post-modern edge.”
The friend duo says that the items in their shop often trigger nostalgia and memories of growing, tales that are then shared with the shop owners themselves.
“It’s a bit of a sensory experience in that way,” Stewart said.
Just as unique as the items in the shop, is the store’s layout.
“We want it staged the way it will look inside a home,” Stewart said. “We do put a lot of time into setting it up…showing people how you can use the things and how they work together.”
Breathing even more life into the space is the variety of potted, live plants for sale.
“It’s not just plants in a grow pot, we really pride ourselves on pairing a plant with a pot for the right combination,” Karavias said.
As for the store’s name, it’s a little nod to the nearby waterway.
“We love Nehalem and Nehalem Bay is really cool,” Stewart said.
And the owners have nothing but praise for their community.
“They’re so welcoming, more than I could have ever expected,” Stewart said. “I feel so supported by the other business owners. Nehalem just feels so fun, we feel part of a moment.”
BAYBAY is open Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. or shop online anytime at baybay.shop. Follow BAYBAY on Instagram (@shop_baybay) and online for newly sourced items.
