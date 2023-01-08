The Miro Quartet will bring its twenty-eight years of experience to Camp Winema when it presents the third concert in the Neskowin Chamber Music series on Sunday, January 22 at 3 p.m.
The guiding principle of the Miro, based in Austin, Texas, is to “pay homage to the legacy of the string quartet while looking forward to the future of chamber music.” It regularly commissions new works and collaborates with other noted artists.
Since its formation in 1995, the quartet has been awarded first prize at a number of competitions including the Banff International and the Naumburg Competition. It was the first ensemble to be awarded an Avery Fisher Career Grant.
Members are committed to music education and give master classes at universities and conservatories throughout the world. Since 2003, they have served as quartet-in-residence at the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin. They serve in that same capacity for Chamber Music Northwest in Portland and Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival in Washington State.
Members include Daniel Ching (violin), William Fedkenheuer (violin), John Largess (violist), and Joshua Gindele (cello).
