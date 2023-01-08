MIRO Quartet.jpg
The Miro Quartet will bring its twenty-eight years of experience to Camp Winema when it presents the third concert in the Neskowin Chamber Music series on Sunday, January 22 at 3 p.m.

The guiding principle of the Miro, based in Austin, Texas, is to “pay homage to the legacy of the string quartet while looking forward to the future of chamber music.” It regularly commissions new works and collaborates with other noted artists.

