Using funds from a Tillamook County Cultural Coalition grant, a Mexican Ballet Folklorico Workshop was organized, running in the gym May 18-19 at Liberty Elementary School. There were two sessions: one for ages 8 to 12, and one for ages 13 and up.
The instructor, Juan Loeza, is with the dance company Mexico en la Piel out of Hillsboro, Oregon. Loeza taught several different traditional Mexican dances during the two sessions. He performed last year at the annual Gran Kermes in September organized by the Tillamook School District Parent group, Padres Unidos. J
Loeza will do one more workshop in September in Tillamook and also will perform at the Gran Kermes. The Gran Kermes is a fundraising event to celebrate and showcase Mexican Culture and to raise funds for two scholarships for graduating seniors at Tillamook High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.