At the opening of a town hall in Tillamook, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley donated a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol for an upcoming local Memorial Day ceremony.
Park Ranger Mariah Dawson received the flag in behalf of Nehalem Bay State Park. The town hall was held Saturday, May 25, in the Officer’s Mess building at the Port of Tillamook Bay.
There will be a Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, at Nehalem Bay State Park. Meet the park’s flagpole and bring your own chair.
The Department of Parks and Recreation has been working on its Memorial Day program with the Tillamook Veterans Affairs office, Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay, Neah-Kah-Nie Choir, and Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.