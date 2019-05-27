A Memorial Day ceremony was held at Sunset Heights Memorial Park in Tillamook on Monday, May 27.

The ceremony opened with a presentation of the colors that was executed by the Tillamook County Boy Scouts Color Guard. Jim Allenbrand of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2848 then led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Rebecca Corbus sang the National Anthem and later God Bless America.

Living Water Fellowship Pastor Marv Kasemeier conducted the invocation and First Christian Church Pastor Dean Crist welcomed the crowd and introduced the speakers. The first to speak was Col. William Hatton (Marine Corps, '82-'09), who gave an overview of Memorial Day's history.

The featured speaker was Clayton Rees, who served in the Army National Guard from 1958-1959 and the Marine Corps from 1959-1963. He has a rich family history of military service. Rees gave remarks about the meaning of Memorial Day, including a recitation of the poems "In Flanders Fields" and "We Shall Keep the Faith."

Veterans and active duty service personnel were asked to stand as the songs of each service branch were played.

Recently laid to rest veterans were honored as four veterans read the names aloud. The names were read by Eddie Ebel (Army & Washington National Guard, '88-'00), Mary Easter (Army, '68-'71), Gary Beyer (Coast Guard, '54-'58), and Betty Lyons (Air Force, '66-'70).

Russell Zaugg (Army & National Guard, '93-'08) played Taps, and Lifechange Fellowship Pastor Brad Smith conducted the benediction.



Memorial Day history On May 5, 1868, Gen. John Logan issued a proclamation calling for "Decoration Day" to be observed annually and nationwide; he was commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of and for Union Civil War veterans. With his proclamation, Logan adopted the Memorial Day practice that had begun in the Southern states three years earlier. The first Northern Memorial Day was observed on May 30, 1868. One author claims that the date was chosen because it was not the anniversary of any particular battle. According to a White House address in 2010, the date was chosen as the optimal date for flowers to be in bloom in the North. The preferred name for the holiday gradually changed from "Decoration Day" to "Memorial Day," which was first used in 1882. Memorial Day did not become the more common name until after World War II, and was not declared the official name by Federal law until 1967. On June 28, 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which moved four holidays, including Memorial Day, from their traditional dates to a specified Monday in order to create a convenient three-day weekend. The change moved Memorial Day from its traditional May 30 date to the last Monday in May. The law took effect at the federal level in 1971. Flanders Fields During the early days of World War I's second battle of Ypres, a Canadian artillery officer, Lt. Alexis Helmer, was killed. An exploding German artillery shell landed near him. He was serving in the same Canadian artillery unit as a friend, military doctor and artillery commander Maj. John McCrae. As the brigade doctor, McCrae was asked to conduct the burial service for Helmer because the chaplain had been called away somewhere else on duty that evening. Later that evening after the burial, McCrae began the draft for his now famous poem "In Flanders Fields." In Flanders Fields by John McCrae In Flanders fields the poppies blow Between the crosses, row on row, That mark our place; and in the sky The larks, still bravely singing, fly Scarce heard amid the guns below. We are the Dead. Short days ago We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, Loved and were loved, and now we lie, In Flanders fields. Take up our quarrel with the foe: To you from failing hands we throw The torch; be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die We shall not sleep, though poppies grow In Flanders fields. We Shall Keep the Faith by Moina Michael Oh! you who sleep in Flanders Fields, Sleep sweet - to rise anew! We caught the torch you threw And holding high, we keep the Faith With All who died. We cherish, too, the poppy red That grows on fields where valor led; It seems to signal to the skies That blood of heroes never dies, But lends a lustre to the red Of the flower that blooms above the dead In Flanders Fields. And now the Torch and Poppy Red We wear in honor of our dead. Fear not that ye have died for naught; We'll teach the lesson that ye wrought In Flanders Fields.