For decades, Tillamook County residents and Veterans have gathered on Memorial Day at Sunset Heights Memorial Park to honor those who paid the ultimate price for the sake of America and our precious liberty. Instead of cancelling the event this year, the organizers established a Facebook page, Tillamook County Memorial Day, for the Livestream that will commence at 11:00am on Memorial Day, May 25.
In addition to hosting the Live event, the Facebook page will serve as an archive for photos and videos from previous years as well as the recording of this year’s event. While the hope is that, in the future, the event will continue as it has in the past, the organizers note that this year there will be no public address system nor accommodations for the public, and ask that supporters participate from home.
FB url: https://www.facebook.com/Tillamook-County-Memorial-Day-104266877966752/
