Members are invited to attend the Tillamook County Pioneer Association meeting and potluck. It is to be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in the Swiss Hall in Tillamook. We gather about 1 p.m. and enjoy a generous potluck at 2:00 p.m., with a meeting and entertainment to follow. (Please notice the time change.) We will have an election of officers and announce the Pioneer of the Year 2022. We need at least 30 active members to attend for elections. Please plan to attend and bring a friend. Feel free to call Ruby at 842-4553 with any questions.
