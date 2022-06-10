Members are invited to attend the Tillamook County Pioneer Association meeting and potluck.  It is to be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in the Swiss Hall in Tillamook.  We gather about 1 p.m. and enjoy a generous potluck at 2:00 p.m., with a meeting and entertainment to follow.  (Please notice the time change.)  We will have an election of officers and announce the Pioneer of the Year 2022.  We need at least 30 active members to attend for elections.  Please plan to attend and bring a friend.  Feel free to call Ruby at 842-4553 with any questions.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you believe the current gun laws in Oregon are strict enough?

You voted:

Online Poll

Do you believe the current gun laws in Oregon are strict enough?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.