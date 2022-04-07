The Pacific City – Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce cordially invites you to our Annual Spring Candidates’ Forum. The time and date is 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The event will be held in person at the Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City. The facility is located on Cape Kiwanda Drive just north of the Beachy Bridge and about a mile south of Cape Kiwanda. Plenty of off-street parking available. Doors will open at 6:00 for informal conversations with the candidates.
Invited guests include candidates for the Oregon Legislature including Senate District 16 and House District 32. Also invited are candidates for Tillamook County Commissioner position 3, District Attorney and Tillamook County Treasurer. We will also provide some time for representatives of financial measures on the ballot in South Tillamook County including a bond measure for Tillamook Bay Community College, a serial levy for the Tillamook County Library System and the office of Veterans’ Services.
The format will offer five to seven minutes for each participant to offer remarks followed by questions from potential voters.
Candidates may have yard signs, campaign literature and advertising handouts. Light refreshments will be available, including Tillamook cheese.
We have now made arrangements to broadcast the forum on Zoom. The event will also be recorded for viewing at a later time. Questions for the candidates may also be submitted via Zoom in the Chat feature.
Here is the link to Zoom:
Join Zoom Meeting from computer, smart phone, tablet:
Call into Zoom meeting: +1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 846 3896 1287
Passcode: 329897
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.