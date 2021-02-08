LaDonna Coon was appointed to the Tillamook School District Board of Directors during a board meeting Jan. 11. Michelle Gordon had resigned from the board, position 2. Coon was appointed to fill the vacancy of the term, which ends June 30.
Coon works at the Oregon Department of Human Services as an operations manager and has been there for over two years. She previously worked at UnitedHealthcare Insurance, where she was a letter writer and subject matter expert.
“I moved to Tillamook in 2013 with my husband and kids,” Coon said.
Coon and her husband have four children, three of which have graduated from the Tillamook School District and one is a freshman at Tillamook High School. Their youngest son graduated from the high school last year.
Coon said she attended a few board meetings before joining. She believes it was last year when she attended her first meeting. The board was doing a survey, asking for parent input regarding grants.
“That was what piqued my interest for wanting to be on the school board,” Coon said. “I just felt like this need or this desire.”
Coon added that she has always had a desire to give back to the Tillamook community and believes it is a great place to raise children.
Regarding the school board meetings, Coon said, “I find them very, very informative. The members of the school board are very engaged and open to hearing the community as well as listening to the teachers and faculty.”
The board also gets input from student, which is great to see, Coon added.
So far, Coon enjoys being on the board and feels the other members are very eager to help her learn and hear her input.
The next regular election is scheduled for May 19, and Coon plans to run.
“Even running in the school board, is something totally outside of my box,” Coon said. “That’s how you grow. Step out of your box and do new things.”
Coon said she is an open book as far as joining the board. She feels the board is already high functioning and seeks to learn from them, while bringing a different perspective to the table as a person of color.
“I grew up in a small town in Oklahoma,” Coon said. “I understand small towns, but I also attended high school in California, so I kind of have this different, unique perspective that I feel like would be valuable to the board.”
