When taken improperly, a medicine meant to heal can actually cause great harm. The following are suggestions on how to best take care of your medications in order to take care of yourself too.
Q: How can I get the most benefits from a prescription medicine with the fewest risks?
A: The first step is to ask your doctor questions about each new prescription. Consider asking:
- What is the medicine's name and what is it supposed to do?
- How and when do I take it and for how long?
- What foods, drinks, other medicines or activities should I avoid while taking this medication?
- Will this new medication work safely with other prescription, non-prescription or herbal medicines I am taking?
- Are there side effects? What should I do if they occur?
- Will the medication affect my sleep or activity cycle?
- What should I do if I miss a dose?
- Are there any monitoring tests required?
Write down the answers to these questions right away so you'll remember the details.
Q: Is there anything I should tell my doctor before he or she prescribes a drug?
A: Always tell your doctor if you are breastfeeding or may be pregnant.
You should also tell your doctor if you are allergic to any drugs or foods, have any illnesses or problems that another doctor is treating you for, follow a special diet or use dietary supplements, use alcohol or tobacco, or are taking any other medicine.
Q: Does my doctor need to know about both the prescription and over-the-counter drugs that I take?
A: Yes. It's a good idea to keep a list of all the prescription and over-the-counter medications that you regularly use. Write down the name of the drug, the doctor who prescribed it, how much you take and when you take it. It's especially important to alert your doctor to any new medicines that another doctor has prescribed for you and any over-the-counter medications that you started taking since your last visit.
Q: What precautions are wise once I start taking prescription medicine?
A: Read the label carefully in adequate light before taking any doses. Contact your doctor or pharmacist if any new or unexpected symptoms appear. Take the full prescription even if your symptoms have disappeared. Always let your doctor know if you are not taking your medicine as directed. Never share your medicine with someone else.
Q: What's a yearly medicine checkup?
A: The yearly checkup is one of the best ways to spot hidden medicine problems. Every year, schedule a time with your pharmacist or doctor to review the medicines you take. He or she can check for duplicate medicines and improper doses, and also help you eliminate medicines you may no longer need.
