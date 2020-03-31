Thousands of area residents get their Medicare questions answered by certified Medicare counselors working with the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program.
SHIBA is committed to continuing to provide Medicare counseling services during the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers can schedule telephone based counseling appointments by calling 800-722-4134. All telephone counseling is conducted by certified Medicare counselors.
SHIBA counselors provide objective, unbiased information, answer general Medicare questions, help people understand available insurance options and help them learn whether they qualify for income-related benefits. Locally, SHIBA is managed by Northwest Senior and Disability Services, which has offices in Marion, Polk, Yamhill, Tillamook and Clatsop counties.
To make a SHIBA Medicare-counseling phone appointment, call 800-722-4134
