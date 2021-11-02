Rockaway Beach is an exceptionally giving community and Meals for Seniors, Inc. (MFS) represents this community. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the group was serving lunch in the dining room to 30-45 seniors and delivered 30 meals to those seniors who cannot make it to the meal site. The delivery route spans from South Garibaldi to Nehalem. With the pandemic, they were no longer able to provide lunch in the dining hall. They continued to deliver meals and set up a “take-out” for those who previously ate in the dining room.
“With the exception of our cook, our team is comprised of all volunteers,” said Theresa Bruneau, Meals for Seniors, Inc. president.
Many local people, organizations and businesses donate food throughout the year. One such example is Richard Seward, a local senior from Rockaway Beach. He drives to Central Oregon ( a 450 mile trip) to bring back food for MFS.
“Richard is always on the lookout for anyone who is food insecure,” said a long-time friend, Glenda Jones.
Seward also takes seniors to the food bank as well as buying food for them. There are many other individual donors, but they prefer to remain anonymous.
Hind and Gurjiti, owners of Garibaldi’s Bay Market and Liquor, also donate produce each Friday to MFS.
Karya Slonaker, produce manager, said, “I like the contact with seniors.”
MFS has been the recipient of Coho Salmon filets through the ODFW excess hatchery salmon program. The Trask River Hatchery captures food grade coho salmon and Tillamook Anglers, a non-profit volunteer group process the fish for distribution to the Oregon Food Bank and other charitable organizations like MFS in Rockaway Beach, which the seniors love.
Bruneau said, “Fred Meyer as a local business in Tillamook and foundation are very generous to MFS.”
Other organizations that provide purchased and donated food to Meals for Seniors, Inc. include: Oregon Food Bank-Tillamook County Regional Food Bank; North Tillamook County Food Bank; and the Tillamook County Creamery.
“We are very grateful for the support we receive from our volunteers, donors and the community,” said Bruneau.
Meals for Seniors, Inc. is located in the Parish Hall at St. Mary by the Sea Church in Rockaway Beach. The address is 279 S. Pacific St. They are serving lunch at 11:45 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
