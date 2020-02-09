Are you a graduating senior, interested in gardening or horticulture and headed to college or trade school? The Clatsop County Master Gardeners may be able to green up your continuing education fund.
One or two dedicated Clatsop County 2020 graduates will be chosen for the Master Gardener Scholarship of $1000. Candidates can pick up an application from their high school counselor or from OSU Extension, 2001 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103 It can also be sent to your email by requesting the application from OSU Extension.
Established in 2001, the scholarship recognizes outstanding Clatsop County student(s) who express an interest in horticulture or a related field. Students seeking to further their education are encouraged to develop their skills that will contribute to the advancement of sound gardening practices. For more information call OSU Extension, 325-8573. Deadline to have application into the extension office is Friday, April 17, 2020.
