Recipe and photo source: Foodhero.org
Number of servings: 5
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 35 minutes
Ingredients:
1⁄2 pound turnips, peeled and diced
1 pound potatoes, peeled and cubed
1⁄4 cup light sour cream or buttermilk
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder
Directions:
1. Boil turnips and potatoes in enough water to cover until tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
2. Drain vegetables and mash.
3. Stir in sour cream, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Serve hot.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.