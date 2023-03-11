Janeane Krongos

Janeane Krongos 

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Each March, health professionals, community members, state entities, and the National Council on Problem Gambling come together to observe Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The goals of this month-long observance are to raise awareness of problem gambling, promote problem gambling prevention, encourage health providers to screen clients for problem gambling, and to raise awareness of problem gambling treatment and recovery services. To learn more about Problem Gambling Awareness Month visit:www.ncpgambling.org.

Gambling is an activity that carries risk and some people who gamble may develop problems. Problem gambling can be defined as when a person’s gambling disrupts their life or the lives of others (family members, friends, coworkers, and clients). Common consequences of problem gambling include relationship strain, financial instability, loss of productivity in school or work, increased anxiety, depression, and substance use. Each year, there are Oregonians of all ages are impacted by problem gambling. According to the Oregon Health Authority, there are an estimated 84,000 Oregon adults and adolescents who meet the clinical diagnosis for a gambling disorder; and another 180,000 Oregonians who are at risk of developing problem gambling. Free and confidential problem gambling treatment is available to Oregonians.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your Spring Break plans?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What are your Spring Break plans?

You voted: