March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Each March, health professionals, community members, state entities, and the National Council on Problem Gambling come together to observe Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The goals of this month-long observance are to raise awareness of problem gambling, promote problem gambling prevention, encourage health providers to screen clients for problem gambling, and to raise awareness of problem gambling treatment and recovery services. To learn more about Problem Gambling Awareness Month visit:www.ncpgambling.org.
Gambling is an activity that carries risk and some people who gamble may develop problems. Problem gambling can be defined as when a person’s gambling disrupts their life or the lives of others (family members, friends, coworkers, and clients). Common consequences of problem gambling include relationship strain, financial instability, loss of productivity in school or work, increased anxiety, depression, and substance use. Each year, there are Oregonians of all ages are impacted by problem gambling. According to the Oregon Health Authority, there are an estimated 84,000 Oregon adults and adolescents who meet the clinical diagnosis for a gambling disorder; and another 180,000 Oregonians who are at risk of developing problem gambling. Free and confidential problem gambling treatment is available to Oregonians.
This year, local health providers will be participating in the observance of Problem Gambling Awareness Month. One provider who will participate in this month-long observance is the Tillamook Family Counseling Center (TFCC). This month, TFCC will present a resolution request to the Tillamook County Board of County Commissioners, present a virtual ‘Introduction of Problem Gambling Prevention’ presentation, and other outreach activities.
This month, I encourage all community members to take some time to participate in Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Continue reading to get ideas on how you can participate in this observance.
• Follow TFCC’s prevention programs Facebook page (SOS Tillamook). This Facebook page shares prevention information twice weekly. If you would like to help broaden the reach of the messaging, be sure to like, save and share problem gambling prevention post.
• Discuss the health consequences of problem gambling with your human resource officer. Offer to email them the Oregon Health Authority’s document titled Impacts of Problem Gambling on Public Health. A PDF file of this document can be found at www.oregon.gov.
• If you choose to gamble, create responsible gambling guidelines. Examples of responsible gambling guidelines include setting a time and dollar limit, not gambling to cover pain, create a healthy life balance, and not gambling with money that is set aside for personal/household bills.
• Learn the warning signs of problem gambling. Common warning signs include gambling to escape from pain, isolation from others, absences from school or work, or chasing losses with more gambling. A list of common warning signs can be found on the Oregon Problem Gambling Resource website(www.opgr.org).
• Request a free problem gambling prevention presentation for your school, club, workplace, or group. To learn about problem gambling prevention services, visit www.tfcc.org.
• Take a short self-evaluation to learn if you are at risk of developing a problem with gambling. The Oregon Problem Gambling Resource (OPGR) website has a free 20 question evaluation. The evaluation can be found at www.opgr.org.
• Have a conversation about problem gambling with adult family members or friend. In the conversation discuss problem gambling, warning signs, responsible gambling guidelines, and share information about free problem gambling treatment.
• Have a conversation with a child about problem gambling. Age-appropriate conversation tips can be found on the OPGR website (www.opgr.org).
• Attend the ‘Introduction to Problem Gambling Prevention’ presentation. In the presentation participants will learn about problem gambling, learn warning signs, responsible gambling guidelines, conversation tips, and about problem gambling treatment services in Oregon. The presentation will take place virtually March 29th from 10 -11 AM. To learn more about this free presentation email Janeanek@tfcc.org.
• Become aware of local problem gambling treatment options. TFCC employs a certified gambling treatment provider. For information about services, call (503)842-8201. For more information about problem gambling treatment call the OPGR helpline at (877)695-4648.
• Display problem gambling prevention and treatment brochures and pamphlets at your business, school, or health center. For more information about these handouts, email me at Janeanek@tfcc.org.
Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions about this column at Janeanek@tfcc.org.
