The Hoffman Center Writing Programs will celebrate the launch of the 8th edition of the North Coast Squid journal of writing and art from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, with an online event sponsored by the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Registration for the event can be found on the Hoffman Center’s website: https://hoffmanarts.org/events/north-coast-squid-release-celebration/
This newest edition of the Squid literary magazine is the largest yet, with 72 pages showcasing the work of 63 writers and artists who live on the North Oregon Coast or have a strong connection to the region. The magazine, published by the Hoffman Center, includes works of poetry, fiction and nonfiction (including memoir), with all submissions selected for publication based on blind judging by noted authors and poets: Margaret Chula for poetry; Apricot Irving for nonfiction; and Deb Vanasse for fiction.
The work of 28 artists (as selected by the Squid editorial team) is also featured in the magazine. Twenty of these artists will have their work on display at the Hoffman Center Gallery through the month of October. The Gallery is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The Oct. 2 launch event will feature readings from selected authors and a video of the gallery show.
The magazine will be available for purchase at the Hoffman Center Gallery as well as retail outlets along the coast, including:
In Manzanita:
Cloud & Leaf Bookstore
Manzanita News & Espresso
Wild Manzanita Grocery & Café
Elsewhere:
Cannon Beach Art Gallery
Cannon Beach Book Company
Lucy’s Books in Astoria
Garibaldi Maritime Museum
Tillamook Pioneer Museum
Beach Books in Seaside
The Roost in Wheeler
The magazine sells for $10, with proceeds supporting Hoffman Center Writing Programs.
The Hoffman Center for the Arts is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing arts, education and culture to the community. Go to hoffmanarts.org for additional information about the Hoffman Center or its programs.
