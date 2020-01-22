The Manzanita Writers’ Series welcomes author Kim Taylor Blakemore who will read from her latest novel, “The Companion,” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. She will also be teaching a writing workshop on setting as character from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1855, New Hampshire. Lucy Blunt is set to hang for a double murder. Murderess or victim? Only Lucy knows the truth.
In the shadow of the gallows, Lucy reflects on the events that led to her bitter downfall—from the moment she arrived at the rambling Burton mansion looking for work and a better life to the grisly murders themselves.
“As her date with the gallows approaches, Lucy Blunt is struggling to understand why she is at odds with society. In a literary tradition stretching from ‘Jane Eyre’ to ‘Alias Grace,’ her intoxicating account took me to another time and place. A confession with the illicit excitement of a thriller, ‘The Companion’ offers everything I like about modern historical fiction: a resonant voice that brings women’s lives out of the shadows.” – Jo Furniss, bestselling author of “All the Little Children” and “The Trailing Spouse.”
Blakemore writes about the thieves and servants, murderesses and soiled doves, grifters and flimflam girls. The fierce women. The dangerous women with tangled lies and hidden motives. “The Companion” is her adult debut in historical mystery. She is also the author of the young adult historical novels “Bowery Girl” and the WILLA Literary Award winner “Cissy Funk.”
Recipient of a Tucson Festival of Books Literary Award, WILLA Literary Award and three Regional Arts and Culture Council grants, she also teaches novel intensives in Portland, and is a member of Women’s Fiction Writers Association, and Historical Novel Society.
The Manzanita Writers Series (MWS) is a program of the Hoffman Center for the Arts. For information on this and other programs in MWS, visit https://hoffmanarts.org/writing/manzanitas-writers-series/
Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita, OR.
