Manzanita Writers’ Series presents Author & Editor Conversation at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, via Zoom. Admission is $10.
A Zoom link will be provided to registrants a day before the event.
One book, two worlds: Learn how editors and authors work together to hone and shape fiction on the page. From acquisition to edits to publication day, author Deborah Reed and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt editor Nicole Angeloro share how “Pale Morning Light With Swan” came to be.
Deborah Reed is the author of the novels “Pale Morning Light with Violet Swan”, “The Days When Birds Come Back”, “Olivay”, Things We Set on Fire, and “Carry Yourself Back to Me.” She was previously the co-director of the Black Forest Writing Seminars at the University of Freiburg in Germany. She lives on the coast of Oregon and is the owner of Cloud & Leaf Bookstore, an independent bookstore in Manzanita.
Nicole Angeloro is an editor at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) and is also the manager of Mariner Books, HMH’s paperback imprint. She edits both fiction and nonfiction and oversees the Best American series. A graduate of Brown University with a degree in history, she attended the Columbia Publishing Course before moving to the Boston area.
Manzanita Writers Series is a program of Hoffman Center for the Arts, located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. Learn more at https://hoffmanarts.org/programs/
