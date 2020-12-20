Manzanita Polar Plunge will be held differently this year due to COVID-19. The event usually has about 500 people gather at Manzanita beach. This year, the event will be held virtually, still at 11 a.m. on New Years Day, Jan. 1, 2021.
Because the event is virtual, the location of the plunge is up to you. Make sure whatever you do, take a picture and use the hashtag #manzanitapolarplunge2021 and post it on Facebook or the Spa Manzanita Facebook page. Gather with your COVID-19 safe circle or by yourself and come up with your own Polar Plunge event.
Suggestion: Plunge into the ocean somewhere; jump in a river, lake, pond or creek; run through a sprinkler or have a friend spray you with a hose; submerge into a cold bath; dump cold water over your head.
Neither Spa Manzanita, nor Janice (the person who thought of the Polar Plunge many years ago) are responsible, liable or accountable for your actions or safety during, before or after the Polar Plunge. Be smart and childlike at the same time. Costumes are encouraged.
