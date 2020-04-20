The Eugene Schmuck Foundation (ESF) has cancelled the annual ‘Manzanita Open Golf Tournament’ scheduled for May due to COVID-19.We are hoping to reschedule the tournament in late August. That decision will be made on or about June 1st .
In the meantime, Matt Brown, owner of Manzanita Links golf course is making an incredibly generous offer to the Eugene Schmuck Foundation. From April 15th to June 15th a Limited Edition 20 round Manzanita Strong Golf Pass is being offered for the public to purchase. The card sells for $199 and is good for 20 9-Hole rounds of golf. Manzanita Links will then donate $100 per card to the Eugene Schmuck Foundation. Manzanita Links has also partnered with TeeSpring.com to offer a limited edition Manzanita Strong hoodie sweatshirt. This stylish and comfy hoodie features our favorite rascally seagull King Seve and is available in all sizes. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Eugene Schmuck Foundation! The card and hoodie can be purchased at the golf course, on the golf course website, www.manzanitalinks.com or the ESF website . For more information, call Manzanita Links at 503-368-5744.
These generous offers will help the Eugene Schmuck Foundation fulfill several of the grant requests we are receiving. The Eugene Schmuck Foundation donates to several non-profit organizations in the North Tillamook County area including the Neah-Kah-Nie School District, North County Food Bank, Rinehart Clinic, Meals for Seniors, NCRD, and many others.
The Eugene Schmuck Foundation also depends heavily on our sponsors for funding. We hope that sponsors that have so generously donated in the past will do so again this year. Of all the years when we could use your help, 2020 is that year. We will be updating our sponsor board at the golf course in the near future.
A note for Neah-Kah-Nie hi-school seniors, applications for the 4 year scholarships are due by May 15 and the alumni scholarship on July 1. Please get in touch with the high school or the ESF website if interested.
We encourage all of you to visit the ESF website, www.eugeneschmuckfoundation.org for information about the foundation, how to get on our mailing list, how to become a sponsor, how to request grant money, how to apply for scholarships, and so much more. Contact us at our email address, esffoundation@yahoo.com. If there are any questions, call Bob Joseph at 503-368-3187. Be sure to like us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.