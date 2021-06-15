Dan Haag was named Manzanita’s Citizen of the Year at the Jun. 9 meeting of the city council. Haag is a part-time independent contractor who runs the Manzanita Visitors’ Center.
Announcing the honor, Mayor Mike Scott said Haag, “faced several critical challenges this past year, most of them related to the town virtually shutting down for some months.”
He added that Haag was a “unifying and positive force for good in our community. He brought together businesses, citizens, and governments of the surrounding area. He became, in effect, the face of Manzanita to people from all over the world.”
A committee of former honorees selects Manzanita’s Citizen of the Year.
