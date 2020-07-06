Leila Salmon has been named Manzanita’s Citizen of the Year for 2020.
Salmon served several years on the city council, and was a member of numerous city and county committees, as well as area non-profit organizations. She was also a board member of the Pine Grove Community Center and the Rinehart Clinic, and a founding member of the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay. Additionally, she served on the Tillamook County Futures Council and the Tillamook County Budget Committee.
Salmon frequently stepped in over the years as a facilitator to lead brainstorming and problem-solving meetings on important public topics. One nomination described her as “a wise and gentle mentor to many others in volunteer service to the community.”
The Citizen of the Year committee said, “We are grateful to have Leila as a valued and cherished member of the Manzanita community.”
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.