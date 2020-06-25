Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott has announced his candidacy for a third term as mayor.
Scott said we continue to be in a global pandemic with the economic chaos that goes with it. We are just now moving into reopening in the community. But this emergency could easily continue into next year.
I have the experience needed to lead the community through the next few difficult years, Scott said. He served eight years on the Rinehart Clinic board, two years as president. He served on the board of the Riverbend Players.
Scott serves on the Tillamook County budget committee, was chairman of the Manzanita Safety Committee and served three years on the Manzanita Planning Commission. He served eight years on the Manzanita City Council and has served two terms as Manzanita’s mayor. Most recently, he led the community through a 72 day state of emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If reelected I promise you that I will continue to do everything in my power to help our community recover from this pandemic,” Scott said in his candidacy. “I also will do everything in my power to get new city facilities built in a timely, civil, and fiscally responsible manner.”
Scott said there may be differences of opinion among the council and other residents but he will not resign in the middle of his term because this becomes hard work and isn’t always harmonious. He looks forward to being able to continue to serve the community and asks for your vote.
