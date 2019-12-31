The Manzanita Visitors Center will be hosting their annual Polar Plunge from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Neahkahnie Beach. Rinse off 2019 and say hello to a new decade with a brisk plunge in the ocean will 100 of your closest friends.
There is parking in the neighborhoods around the plunge. It is a good time to get there early. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. There will be a group photo prior to the plunge so be there on time. There will be a countdown for the run into the water. It is advised not to stay in the water very long.
After the plunge, there will be a big fire. If you have questions, call 503-368-4777.
