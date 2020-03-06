A Healing Arts Faire will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21 at the Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita. This free event is a great way to meet local healing arts practitioners & gather information on what is available to our community for healing in body, mind, and spirit.
Experience mini healings in massage, reiki, & more, available all day. Healing products such as handmade bath and body products, crystals, flower essences, herbal remedies, and more will also be available for purchase from the practitioners who make them. From tea and herbs to ceremony and death and dying services, Reiki and QiGong to psychic readings and tarot, this will be a fun event with something for everyone!
Delicious, healthy soup will also be available for sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 503-800-1092 or email Christy@CosmicHealingNW for more information. Please come join the faire. Cheers to your health.
