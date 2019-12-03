Manzanita Farmers Market to host Holiday Farmers Market

The Manzanita Farmers Market moves indoors for a one-time Holiday Farmers Market from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the White Clover Grange of Nehalem. Over 25 different farm and artisan vendors will showcase their handmade and homegrown goods.
Find farm fresh veggies, local fish, local meats, honey, donuts, baked goods, local tea blends, specialty jams, flavored oil and vinegars, bonsai plants and flowering bulbs. Local artisans will be bringing beeswax candles, handmade rugs, pottery, copper wind structures, jewelry, felted ornaments, blacksmith items, paintings, gift cards, glass floats and more.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a hot lunch of Reuben sandwiches or vegetarian chili with sides and homemade pies will be available for purchase in the downstairs dining area, hosted by the Rockaway Lions Club. This event has been held annually for many years and is full of cheer and delightful goods.
