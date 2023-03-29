Manzanita Day

The manzanita plant

 Contributed photo

Look around at the places we live and you’ll likely notice they’re named after ocean bays, explorers, military outposts and native peoples. But only one place here in Tillamook County has the honor of being named for a plant: Manzanita, OR.

The shrub it’s named for, manzanita, took root in Oregon about one and a half million years ago. It’s scientific name is Arctostaphylos, not a word that trips off the tongue. But the name manzanita’s a beauty, as is the red-berried plant. So when residents of a new coastal town wondered what to name it, Manzanita proved irresistible.

