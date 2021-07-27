The City of Manzanita hosted a celebration Friday, July 16, at the Manzanita Police Department Garage Bay for 25 years of service by Judge Larry Blake Jr. as judge of Manzanita Municipal Court. The event was celebrated with cupcakes.
Former city manager Randy Kugler worked with Blake and said they had a good relationship and Blake has done a wonderful job.
“I know for a fact you don’t do this for the money,” Kugler said. “You do this out of love for your community.”
Kugler said as a citizen, he appreciates everything Blake has done.
Mayor Mike Scott thanked Blake for helping with illegal short-term rentals.
The city presented Blake with a plague.
“Presented to Larry Blake Jr. Twenty-five years of service. Thank you for your faithfulness and commitment to the communities of Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler,” the plague read.
Blake said it has been a pleasure to serve the city for 25 years. Before he was judge, Blake volunteered to help bring an ambulance crew into town.
One of Blake’s first cases as judge in Manzanita was with Manzanita Grocery and Deli, now known as The Little Apple. A young man stole a bottle of wine. The owner at the time, Patty Rinehart, paid for the man’s counseling.
“To me, that was the essence of what it means to live in a small town,” Blake said.
Blake is currently the judge of nine small towns, Manzanita being the first. He recently celebrated his 20th anniversary in Philomath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.