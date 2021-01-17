Manzanita Beach Getaway has started a new program to encourage guests to shop local. Eighteen businesses in the Manzanita area are participating. Manzanita Beach Getaway hopes to gain repeat guests from this program and to help other small businesses in the process.
Manzanita Beach Getaway leaves guests a card and list of the group’s deals for every reservation. When the guests enter their rental home, they are surprised with the loyalty cards. The discount program was launched in December. Guests must present their loyalty card to receive a discount at participating businesses.
Kasey Schuermyer, of Manzanita Beach Getaway, said owner Danielle Johnson has had the idea of this loyalty program for years.
“At my interview nearly three years ago, she expressed interest that she wanted an employee to spearhead the project,” Schuermyer said.
“As my position with the company changed from taking reservations to marketing, I was able to step out of the office, approach each business in Manzanita and offer them a way to expand their clientele,” Schuermyer added. “With the idea mainly being to help bring revenue to those shops during the winter off-season, when things are slow, the gratitude we received from the businesses was significant.”
With COVID-19, Schuermyer said the program has kicked off at the right time. She reconnected with businesses, making sure they were able to offer discounts.
“Shopping local is the way to go,” Schuermyer said. “Local business owners know you and you know them. They will remember your family each year and you are supporting the charming community of Manzanita.”
Discounts include: a 25 percent off photo session with Dan Rice Photography, $4 off one bottle of Oregon wine from Dixies Vino, 10 percent off $10 or more entrée at El Trio Loco Dos, 15 percent off a single item at Finnesterre, 20 percent off a single item at Four Paws on the Beach, $5 off a whiskey flight at MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar, 20 percent off any purchase at Manzanita Sweets, buy one get one 50 percent off at Manzanita News & Espresso, 10 percent off $100 or 20 percent off $200 at Moxie, a complimentary botanical gift with any massage booked a day or more in advance at Pauseful, 10 percent off full day guides at Russ Morrow Sports Fishing Guide Service, foot soak and tea with full body or facial service at Spa Manzanita, 10 percent off purchases of $100 or more on regular merchandise at Syzygy, 10 percent off bottles to go at The Winery at Manzanita, 20 percent off any purchase at Toylandia, 10 percent off $100 or 20 percent off $200 at T-Spot, 10 percent off Manzanita logo wear item at Unfurl, and 10 percent off coffee and juices at Wild Grocery.
Guests can make reservations with Manzanita Beach Getaway at http://manzanitabeachgetaway.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.