In mid-September 2019, a bus carrying members of the US Army 1st Battalion of the 186th Infantry crashed along Highway 101 in Manzanita. The City of Manzanita was quick to extend help and hospitality to the stranded service men and women and a mutual friendship was born.
Manzanita has now “adopted” this unit and the city will continue extending its hospitality to them as they serve overseas. The unit deployed to the Horn of Africa in November for a year.
Manzanita will begin sending care packages and is asking for local businesses and individuals to contribute items to send the unit during their deployment period. This will be a difficult time for these men and women while they are separated from their friends, families and loved ones. Anything to support them will go a long way in helping ease that burden. There have already been some generous donations.
“From my own experience, I know how appreciated little items sent from home are received by service men and women overseas,” said Manzanita Mayor and Vietnam veteran Mike Scott in a press release. “They are far from home, separated from family for long periods of time. Some have no family.”
Scott said to receive a paperback book, a card, or even a piece of candy is a powerful morale builder and they will know we have not forgotten them.
There are very specific items the Oregon Military Department allows for care packages. For complete details, visit http://exploremanzanita.com/city-of-manzanita-adopts-deployed-us-army-unit/.
If you would like to contribute to this effort, items can be dropped off at the Manzanita Visitors Center or Manzanita City Hall. Each time they have enough for a package, they will send it off and start to fill a new one.
If you have any questions or would like to arrange a donation, please contact Kristin Grasseth at Manzanita City Hall at (503) 368-5343 or Dan Haag at Manzanita Visitors Center at (503) 812-5510.
