Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) Director Lisa Sumption has appointed a new member to the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries. Valerie Vines Magee, from Rockaway Beach, has experience with parks, public commissions, historic cemeteries and a historical society.
Vines Magee has used commission resources in the past, including a grant for the Nehalem American Legion Cemetery.
“The commission has greatly assisted my efforts in bringing resources to the cemetery and major improvements have been made,” Vines Magee said in a press release. “This beautiful site, that is still operational, now has site signage, an information board, and a cedar, split rail boundary fence.”
Vines Magee said she hopes to assist others, as well as bring additional knowledge and support to the site in Nehalem, with her appointment to the commission.
“I am thrilled to welcome Val to the commission,” said Kuri Gill, coordinator for the state historic cemeteries program, in the release. “Her local, award winning work is a great model to share through the commission.”
The seven-member Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries supports OPRD historic cemetery preservation efforts by offering training, educational resources, coordination and grants. Its other members are Charlotte Lehan of Wilsonville, Bev Power of Medford, Milo Reed of Portland, Sarah Silbernagel of Pendleton and Scott Stuemke of Bend.
For more information about the commission and the historic cemeteries program visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Historic Cemeteries Program Coordinator, Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or (503) 986-0685.
