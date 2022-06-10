Graceful Waves Art Gallery is holding a special Contemporary Art Show featuring the luminous paintings of local visionary artist, Shaukya Dekker. Described by some as a modern "Dutch Master," Shaukya's works are an odyssey of depth, beauty, transcendence, and ecstasy.
The show will feature 22 of Dekker’s original masterpieces; 12 of them are from her most recent Collections ‘Gardens of Light’ and ‘Metamorphosis’.
Come enjoy a glass of wine with us and be transported and elevated by her extraordinary visions of light!
Because the Art Show/Open House is ONE DAY ONLY, we are offering a 20% off SALE on her original artwork during the show. Limited edition high quality reproductions on canvas, fine art prints and card sets are also available for purchase.
Don’t miss out on this outstanding opportunity!
Graceful Waves Art Gallery
Sunday June 12: 2 - 6 PM
Location:
Graceful Waves Wellness Center
206 S. Marine Dr. Wheeler (503) 368-9355
LINK TO FACEBOOK EVENTS PAGE: https://bit.ly/3H3DEb3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.